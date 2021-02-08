The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering. BofA Securities proposes to offer the shares of our common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the NYSE, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or negotiated prices, subject to their right to reject any order in whole or in part.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (“The Container Store” or “TCS”) today announced a secondary offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock (representing approximately 9.9% of its issued and outstanding shares) by funds affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”). The offering consists entirely of shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. TCS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the Selling Stockholders.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to the securities being sold in the offering has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. You may get these documents, including the preliminary prospectus supplement, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities; NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd floor; Charlotte NC 28255-0001; Attn: Prospectus Department; Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.