 

NovaBay CEO Issues Letter to Stockholders

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: NBY) issued the following Letter to Stockholders:

To My Fellow Stockholders:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals enters 2021 focused on growing sales of our high-quality, differentiated consumer products: Avenova, the premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray, and CelleRx Clinical Reset, a breakthrough product that marked our entry into a new beauty category late last year. I’m excited to announce that we will soon expand consumer access to both products to brick-and-mortar retail stores. Avenova will be available at CVS stores, one of the nation’s largest retail chains, and CelleRx Clinical Reset will be available to consumers in the U.S. and China through select luxury retailers.

Among our corporate priorities for the year, we are also actively seeking new products and line extensions in the large ophthalmic and skincare markets. Our experienced commercial organization, improved balance sheet and established industry relationships give us confidence that now is the opportune time to leverage these assets to generate new sources of revenue to increase stockholder value.

Building on Avenova’s Leadership Position

By the end of February, we expect Avenova to be on the shelves of up to 3,000 CVS Pharmacy stores across the U.S. and available through CVS.com, a leading online drugstore. With this first-time brick-and-mortar presence, consumers have the option of buying Avenova without a prescription at their local CVS store, in addition to online through Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Avenova.com and CVS.com. We also continue to promote prescription sales through our physician dispensed and pharmacy channels.

Since introducing Avenova for the treatment of bacterial dry eye in late 2015, we have continuously expanded our customer base. Our product is unique among competitors because our patented, pure, proprietary hypochlorous acid does not have the impurities found in competing brands and unlike them Avenova is manufactured in the U.S. Avenova is the only commercial hypochlorous acid lid and lash product clinically proven to reduce bacterial load on ocular surfaces, thus addressing the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye. We believe our pure formulation supported by proven clinical data have made Avenova the leading hypochlorous acid-based product because physicians and consumers understand the need for a safe, effective antimicrobial spray. We have reached over 10,000 prescribers and well over 100,000 consumers to date. Importantly, the market holds ample room for growth as chronic dry eye afflicts approximately 30 million Americans, with ocular bacteria accounting for about 85% of those cases.

NovaBay CEO Issues Letter to Stockholders NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: NBY) issued the following Letter to Stockholders: To My Fellow Stockholders: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals enters 2021 focused on growing sales of our high-quality, differentiated consumer products: Avenova, the …

