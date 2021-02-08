1847 Goedeker Awards Contract for New Fulfillment Center Facility Improvements to TW Constructors

“We are excited to move forward with the build-out of our new fulfillment center and showroom,” stated Jacob Guilhas, VP Logistics of 1847 Goedeker. “The increased capacity will help us meet our 2021 projections and serve as an expanded warehouse to support Appliances Connection's customers in the western-half of the US, while also enabling us to inventory the best-selling products, reducing time from order to shipment and driving a 3x improvement to shipping capacity compared to our current facility."

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedekers” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, has awarded a construction contract to TW Constructors, LLC, a full-service design/build minority-owned general contractor based in St. Louis, MO, to complete the facility improvements at the Company’s new fulfillment center in St. Charles, MO.

The construction includes a preparation for a new 8,040 square foot on-trend showroom and retail space and 3,800 square feet of office space for up to 30 full-time employees carrying out day-to-day operations. Construction is expected to begin in mid-February and will be completed within 60-90 days, with order fulfillment operations beginning immediately upon completion. The showroom expected to open in the summer of 2021.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedekers has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website (www.Goedekers.com). Goedekers provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 156,000 items organized by category and product features. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

About Appliances Connection

Founded in 2000, Appliances Connection is one of the leading retailers of household appliances with a 200,000 square foot warehouse in Hamilton, NJ and a 23,000 square foot showroom in Brooklyn, New York. Appliances Connection carries many household name brands, including Bosch, Cafe, Frigidaire Pro, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung, and also carries many major luxury appliance brands such as Miele, Thermador, La Cornue, Dacor, Ilve, Wolf, Jenn-Air, Viking among others. Appliance Connection provides appliance installation services and appliance removal services. In addition to selling appliances, it also sells furniture, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005394/en/