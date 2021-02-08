 

ICE to transition European Union Emission Allowance Contracts to ICE Endex in the Netherlands during the Second Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 13:00  |  71   |   |   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that it plans to transition ICE EUA Futures and Options and ICE EUA Daily Futures (collectively, “ICE EUAs”) and ICE EUAA Futures (“ICE EUAAs”) from ICE Futures Europe, ICE’s London-based exchange, to ICE Endex, ICE’s exchange in the Netherlands, during the second quarter of 2021, subject to the completion of regulatory processes. A more specific date for the transition will be announced in due course.

ICE EUA and EUAA markets will continue to be cleared at ICE Clear Europe in London where they are cleared alongside ICE’s global environmental complex including California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and California Carbon Offsets (CCOs), as well as some of the largest energy contracts in the world across oil, natural gas, power and coal, allowing those who trade to benefit from the margin offsets created by clearing alongside ICE’s global energy complex.

“The decision to transition the execution of EU emission allowance contracts to the Netherlands follows close dialogue with customers over the past few months and will help those who rely on these markets to meet obligations and manage climate price risk in the most cost-effective and seamless manner”, said Stuart Williams, President of ICE Futures Europe. “Leveraging our experience in managing transitions, we will carry out this process in the smoothest possible manner for customers.”

The EU Emissions Trading Scheme is a cornerstone of the EU's policy to combat climate change. Market-based mechanisms like carbon cap and trade programs are pivotal in allowing policy makers to control the quantity of carbon to align with their net-zero commitments and put a price on emissions to reach those goals in the most cost-effective manner.

EUA futures and options volume traded on ICE has increased more than 100% from 2015 to 2020. More than 12 million lots of EUA futures and options traded on ICE in 2020, equivalent to 12 billion allowances or 12 gigatonnes.

ICE’s EUA contract is one part of ICE’s global environmental complex which includes futures and options connected to ICE’s California Cap and Trade, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and renewable energy credits markets. Volume in the North American Environmental complex increased by approximately 30% in 2020 versus 2019.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICE to transition European Union Emission Allowance Contracts to ICE Endex in the Netherlands during the Second Quarter of 2021 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that it plans to transition ICE EUA Futures and Options and ICE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
85 Percent of Merchants with Multi-Acquiring Strategy See Rise in Conversion Rates, per Global ...
Veolia Amends Its Declaration of Intent Relating to Its Tender Offer for Suez
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Intercontinental Exchange Chairman & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 11
04.02.21
Savvy Millennials Take Advantage of Interest Rates Below 3%, ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker Finds
04.02.21
Intercontinental Exchange Announces 10% Increase to its Quarterly Dividend
04.02.21
Intercontinental Exchange Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020
03.02.21
Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2021 Statistics
02.02.21
ICE Benchmark Administration Launches new U.S. Dollar Reference Rates webpage to assist the market with U.S. Dollar LIBOR Transition
01.02.21
ICE Announces Record Activity in TTF and JKM Natural Gas Benchmarks as Participants Seek Transparent Price Discovery to Transfer Risk
21.01.21
ICE Mortgage Technology Origination Insight Report Sees Interest Rates Reach Historical Low in December as Refinances Continue to Surge
13.01.21
ICE Provides Update on ICE Murban Futures Ahead of Launch of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi on March 29, 2021
12.01.21
Intercontinental Exchange and ADP Join Forces to Provide Municipal Bond Market with Actionable Data Insights