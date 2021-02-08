Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Establishes Two Additional UPC Category Classifications for its Flagship Brand Tauri-Gum

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ﻿ -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has established two additional Universal Product Code (“UPC”) category classifications for its flagship brand Tauri-Gum. These additional classifications are: Tauri-Gum Cases (8 Retail Boxes) and Tauri-Gum Shipment Crates (48 Retail Boxes). Previously the Company had only secured UPCs, for the Individual Tauri-Gum Blister Pack and the Individual Tauri-Gum Retail Box. These additional UPC category classifications were secured in preparation for sizable wholesale orders and in anticipation of future demand from large retailers.

A. Blister Pack (8 pieces of chewing gum)

B. Retail Box (10 blister packs)

C. Case (8 Retail Boxes)

D. Shipment Crate (48 Retail Boxes)

In other news, the Company is reporting meaningful progress with respect to the ongoing development of its Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceutical Grade Chewing Gum. The Company expects to provide shareholders with a material update, within the near term.

The Company’s proposed “Anti-Nausea” Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceutical Grade Chewing Gum candidate is being developed specifically to target: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment (the “Indication”).

On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it had filed a Provisional U.S. Patent covering its proposed Pharmaceutical Grade version of Tauri-Gum. This patent application, filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (“U.S.P.T.O.”), is titled: “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT.”



U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 62/990,709

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com.