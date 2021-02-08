Document Security Systems, Inc., Coinstreet Partners and GSX Group Collaborate to Develop Digital Asset Exchange Business in the US

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) (“DSS”), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced it entered a joint venture (“JV”) with Coinstreet Partners (“Coinstreet”), a global decentralized digital investment banking group and digital asset financial service firm, and GSX Group (“GSX”), a global digital exchange ecosystem for the issuance, trading, and settlement of tokenized securities, using its proprietary blockchain solution. This JV collaboration forms a unique partnership of three key leaders in their field, combining traditional capital market experience, Fintech innovations, and business networks from three continents, North America, Europe, and Asia, to capitalize on unique digital asset opportunities.



The newly formed JV will first pursue a digital securities exchange license in the US. Moving forward, this JV will be the key operational company building and operating a digital securities exchange that utilizes the GSX STACS blockchain technology, serving corporate issuers and investors in the sector.

Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS, commented on the news of the new JV, saying:



“We have been looking for the right opportunity to accelerate our digital asset business and believe this collaboration will provide a strong foundation for success. The transformative potential of digital securities is extremely exciting, and we look forward to pursuing the massive opportunity in the US for a secondary market in securities tokens.”

A key facilitator in the new JV, Samson Lee, Founder & CEO of Coinstreet Partners commented:

"For the past 4 years, Coinstreet has been focusing on primary market activities for STO and digital assets in the international market. We are delighted to establish a strategic partnership with DSS and GSX to develop a digital asset exchange in the US. This is a major step forward for Coinstreet, and it will allow us to vertically integrate our primary market services with regulated secondary trading venues in the US, which is a very important market for us."