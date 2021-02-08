Abacus Announces Start of Jersey Valley Drilling

The Company has signed a contract for approximately 1100 metres of core drilling, designed to test two of the five anomalous trends identified in the Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey completed late last year. Four holes will be drilled, ranging in depth from 250 to 300 metres.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AME) is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program is about to begin at Jersey Valley, within the Battle Mountain trend of north-central Nevada.

The IP survey detected 44 separate targets, which have been grouped into five separate ENE trending zones, four of which are open in at least one direction. Three zones have signatures characteristic of epithermal precious metal mineralization and two others have signatures associated with gold skarns. The property lies within an active hydrothermal environment, with an operating geothermal power plant on the claim group.

The 2020 IP survey was designed to bracket four historic lines of IP done by a previous operator in 2005. The historic survey was laid out to target a depth of approximately 200 metres, while the new survey was designed to penetrate to depths of over 400 metres.

JV-1 and JV-2 are the two main IP target zones (see map on Company website), and both extend the anomalies 500 metres along strike from the historic IP survey. They lie on either side of a fault thought to be the conduit for mineralizing fluids feeding epithermal mineralization. JV-1 can be traced for at least 700 m and JV-2 for at least 900 m. Three historic diamond drill holes appear to have just grazed JV-1 and JV-2, but past drilling was neither extensive enough, deep enough nor optimally placed to adequately test the targets, leaving them essentially untested.

Historic drill hole 06JC014C was collared within the northeast part of JV-2, but it tested a weaker anomaly and missed a stronger, slightly deeper anomaly. Despite this, the hole intersected 1.18 g/t silver over 13.1 m near the top and then 0.19 g/t gold over 13.4 m within a slightly wider intercept of 2.36 g/t Ag over 16.5 m near the end of the hole.

Hole 06JC015C was collared 200 m west of 06JC014C and it also intercepted JV-2. It returned 0.18 g/t gold and 3.6 g/t silver over 6.09 m part way through the hole and then 1.58 g/t gold over 1.52 m near the end of the hole. This upper intercept is within a weaker anomaly, and the lower seems to have just hit the top of a much better target.