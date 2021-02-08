 

Abacus Announces Start of Jersey Valley Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 13:00  |  54   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AME) is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program is about to begin at Jersey Valley, within the Battle Mountain trend of north-central Nevada.

The Company has signed a contract for approximately 1100 metres of core drilling, designed to test two of the five anomalous trends identified in the Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey completed late last year. Four holes will be drilled, ranging in depth from 250 to 300 metres.

The IP survey detected 44 separate targets, which have been grouped into five separate ENE trending zones, four of which are open in at least one direction. Three zones have signatures characteristic of epithermal precious metal mineralization and two others have signatures associated with gold skarns. The property lies within an active hydrothermal environment, with an operating geothermal power plant on the claim group.

The 2020 IP survey was designed to bracket four historic lines of IP done by a previous operator in 2005. The historic survey was laid out to target a depth of approximately 200 metres, while the new survey was designed to penetrate to depths of over 400 metres.

JV-1 and JV-2 are the two main IP target zones (see map on Company website), and both extend the anomalies 500 metres along strike from the historic IP survey. They lie on either side of a fault thought to be the conduit for mineralizing fluids feeding epithermal mineralization. JV-1 can be traced for at least 700 m and JV-2 for at least 900 m. Three historic diamond drill holes appear to have just grazed JV-1 and JV-2, but past drilling was neither extensive enough, deep enough nor optimally placed to adequately test the targets, leaving them essentially untested.

Historic drill hole 06JC014C was collared within the northeast part of JV-2, but it tested a weaker anomaly and missed a stronger, slightly deeper anomaly. Despite this, the hole intersected 1.18 g/t silver over 13.1 m near the top and then 0.19 g/t gold over 13.4 m within a slightly wider intercept of 2.36 g/t Ag over 16.5 m near the end of the hole.

Hole 06JC015C was collared 200 m west of 06JC014C and it also intercepted JV-2. It returned 0.18 g/t gold and 3.6 g/t silver over 6.09 m part way through the hole and then 1.58 g/t gold over 1.52 m near the end of the hole. This upper intercept is within a weaker anomaly, and the lower seems to have just hit the top of a much better target.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Abacus Announces Start of Jersey Valley Drilling VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AME) is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program is about to begin at Jersey Valley, within the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order