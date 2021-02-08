Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton") (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Peloton also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $90.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Peloton, and will bear interest payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Peloton's Class A common stock, or a combination thereof, at Peloton's election. The interest rate, conversion rate, and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Peloton expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the "option counterparties"). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to anti-dilution adjustments substantially similar to those applicable to the notes, the number of shares of Peloton's Class A common stock underlying the notes sold in the offering. The capped call transactions are generally expected to reduce potential dilution to Peloton's Class A common stock upon any conversion of the notes and/or offset any potential cash payments Peloton is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap.

Peloton has been advised that, in connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates expect to purchase shares of Peloton's Class A common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the Class A common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of Peloton's Class A common stock or the notes at that time. In addition, Peloton expects that the option counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the Class A common stock and/or by purchasing or selling shares of the Class A common stock or other securities of Peloton in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and from time to time prior to the maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so following any conversion of the notes, any repurchase of the notes by Peloton on any fundamental change repurchase date, any redemption date or any other date on which the notes are retired by Peloton, in each case if Peloton exercises its option to terminate the relevant portion of the capped call transactions, where such termination is at its option). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of the Class A common stock or the notes, which could affect the ability of noteholders to convert the notes and, to the extent the activity occurs following a conversion or during any observation period related to a conversion of the notes, it could affect the number of shares and value of the consideration that noteholders will receive upon conversion of the notes.