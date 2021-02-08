 

Transnetyx Announces Acquisition of BrainBits

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transnetyx, a global leader in automated genotyping services, today announced the acquisition of BrainBits, a leading provider of fresh, micro-dissected brain and other tissues to the neuroscience, pharmacology and biotechnology research communities. The acquisition gives Transnetyx the ability to extend its product and service offerings to the university, hospital and bioscience researchers whom it serves throughout the world. By helping advance the BrainBits model, the acquisition also furthers the ability for Transnetyx to help reduce the number of animals used in science.  

Transnetyx was founded in 2000 and launched the world's first fully automated genotyping system for detecting transgenic, knockout, knock-in, SNP and CRISPR mutations in animal research models. Since the first test in 2004, Transnetyx has processed nearly 25 million samples worldwide in 24 or 72 hours with 99.97 percent accuracy.

With the acquisition of BrainBits, Transnetyx will be able to isolate the exact piece of CNS tissue a scientist needs from the specific model and age of the animal they are using for their research. The tissues are suspended in Hibernate media and delivered fresh overnight, for higher cell viability, quicker activity and more consistent results.

"We are always looking for ways to further our mission of serving the research community," said Bob Bean, president and co-founder of Transnetyx. "With the product line we are acquiring, we can extend new offerings to our growing global family of researchers."

BrainBits will continue its operations in Springfield, Illinois under the Transnetyx Tissue brand.

About Transnetyx
Memphis-based Transnetyx is a research support company dedicated to serving research and saving time by removing redundant, yet necessary tests conducted in genetic research. Transnetyx's mission is to provide faster, more accurate and more affordable methods to help support responsible, reproducible research. Transnetyx has the technology and processes in place to provide faster, easier and more accurate results to biomedical researchers worldwide. By optimizing resources, Transnetyx has paved the way for research to advance and deeper understandings to emerge. For more information, visit www.transnetyx.com

About BrainBits
BrainBits narrows the gap between research and discovery by providing fresh, never frozen, micro-surgically dissected, live rat and mouse brain tissues and essential storage media. Products are shipped overnight to help scientists accelerate their research. For more information, visit www.brainbitsllc.com.

Contact: Ken Reese, BrainBits  ken@brainbitsllc.com

