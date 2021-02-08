 

DGAP-Adhoc Travelex Issuerco Limited: Proposal for additional New Money Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.02.2021, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Travelex Issuerco Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco Limited: Proposal for additional New Money Notes

08-Feb-2021 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco Limited

Proposal for additional New Money Notes
Travelex Issuerco Limited
8 February 2021

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

 

Travelex Issuerco Limited ("Travelex" or the "Company")

8 February 2021

Travelex announces proposal to issue additional New Money Notes

Travelex announces that it has launched a consent solicitation in connection with the issuance of an additional number of New Money Notes with net value of £20 million (before application of cashless issuance premium and fees) (the "Additional New Money Notes"), to provide the Company with fresh liquidity as Travelex extends its business perimeter to include legacy retail platforms and to fund working capital in anticipation of a return of consumer travel.

The proposed terms of the Additional New Money Notes and the key dates of the timetable relating to the subscription for the Additional New Money Notes are summarised in the Cleansing Materials presentation prepared by Travelex TopCo Limited and attached as an Appendix to this announcement (the "Cleansing Materials Presentation").

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2933O_1-2021-2-8.pdf

The Cleansing Materials Presentation also includes certain additional information in relation to the Company and its wider group which would constitute inside information for the purposes of MAR, but which will be regarded as released into the public domain pursuant to the terms of this announcement.

Enquiries:

GLAS Trustees Limited
45 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7JU
Attention: Trustee and Escrow
E-mail: tes@glas.agency

Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
Lan.Tang@travele.com

For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com

-END-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

08-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Travelex Issuerco Limited
8 Sackville Street
W1S 3DG London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)7584336458
E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936
WKN: A284QJ
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1166660

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1166660  08-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166660&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Travelex Issuerco Limited: Proposal for additional New Money Notes DGAP-Ad-hoc: Travelex Issuerco Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Travelex Issuerco Limited: Proposal for additional New Money Notes 08-Feb-2021 / 13:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
EQS-Adhoc: Update regarding Financial Calendar
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Übernahme von Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics ...
DGAP-News: Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forcesto Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG erfüllt trotz Corona-Einschränkungen die Umsatzprognose 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:18 Uhr
7
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
02.02.21
710
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
31.01.21
259
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
30.01.21
101
Ekosem Agrar Anleihen - wenn`s mal wieder etwas länger dauert!
18.01.21
212
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?