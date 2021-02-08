 

Castle Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08.02.2021, 13:00   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Feb. 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.
  • 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Feb. 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Live audio webcasts of the company’s presentations will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/news-events/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com. Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq and are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.



