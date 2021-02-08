Castle Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the following upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Feb. 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Feb. 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Live audio webcasts of the company’s presentations will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/news-events/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.