Gemini Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Precision Medicine Company Focused on Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Gemini Therapeutics, a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced the completion of its business combination with FS Development Corp. (Nasdaq: FSDC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Foresite Capital. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., the resulting combined company, will commence trading its shares today on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “GMTX.” Gross proceeds from this transaction totaled approximately $216 million, which included funds held in FSDC’s trust account and the concurrent private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. The shareholders of FSDC approved the transaction on February 3, 2021. The transaction was previously approved by Gemini Therapeutics’ shareholders. Gemini Therapeutics’ management team will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Jason Meyenburg.

“We could not be more excited to enter the capital markets as a leading-edge precision medicine company focused on pioneering first-in-class medicines intended to restore regulation of the complement system in the eye and throughout the body,” said Mr. Meyenburg. “I want to thank all those involved in making this transaction a success, including our new and existing investors, and the Gemini and FSDC teams.”