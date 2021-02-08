 

Facedrive Health Expands Reach of Reliable Bluetooth Communications via Wearables for Global Digital Exposure Notification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF), is pleased to announce that Facedrive Health, its contact tracing and health services subsidiary and developer of TraceSCAN, is contributing to Herald, an open source project developed by VMware. Herald is a technology stack that enables reliable Bluetooth communications for digital exposure notification. With this commitment, Facedrive Health plans to integrate Herald into TraceSCAN’s current and future generation wearables. Joining the community of developers to help build, enhance, and evolve this open source project is part of Facedrive’s social responsibility as countries look to open their borders and adopt a global interoperability standard for COVID-19 digital exposure notifications.

To further expedite the reach and interoperability of digital exposure notification through wearables, Herald is sharing its codebase—including Facedrive’s contributions—with Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH.io). LFPH is a non-profit global community that builds, secures, and sustains open source software to help public health authorities (PHAs) around the world combat COVID-19 and future epidemics. As more projects are contributed, LFPH will expand its scope into software support for all phases of PHA’s testing, tracing, and isolation activities.

Current technology contributors to the Herald Protocol include VMware, The Australian Government and Facedrive Health. The Herald Protocol has been adopted by the Australian Government while additional local, regional, and national government organizations are currently evaluating Herald for use in their exposure notification apps. Herald is an open source Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) based protocol developed for the reliable exchange of information between a range of mobile phones. Herald is being developed with the goal of providing more reliable Bluetooth Proximity Detection to improve digital exposure notification applications worldwide in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Herald is a VMware-originated open source project and represents part of VMware’s growing investment in and contributions to open source communities.

Herald delivers a set of features which enhance exposure notification at the inter-device communications level. Important features include 100% detection of phones in the foreground and background across iOS and Android devices, more frequent distance estimations enabling more accurate data capture and risk measurement over time. Perhaps most importantly, by providing a common packet header Herald allows for international interoperability amongst all contact tracing applications, whether designed for centralised or decentralised contact matching and risk scoring.

Diskussion: FACEDRIVE beste Aktie für The Great Reset ?
