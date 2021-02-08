 

Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital to Acquire Cubic for $70.00 Per Share

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) (“Cubic” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with an affiliate of Veritas Capital (“Veritas”), under which Veritas and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (“Evergreen”), an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”), will acquire Cubic for $70.00 per share in cash.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Cubic shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Cubic’s common stock they currently hold, representing a premium of approximately 58% to Cubic’s unaffected closing stock price on September 18, 2020, the last trading day before the Company’s disclosure of third-party interest in potentially acquiring Cubic. The all-cash transaction will be valued at approximately $2.8 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Following the closing of the transaction, the Company will remain based in San Diego, California. The transaction is expected to be seamless for customers and employees across Cubic’s businesses.

Bradley H. Feldmann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cubic Corporation, said, “This transaction is in the best interests of our shareholders and provides them with a significant premium and liquidity – while accelerating future growth to the benefit of our employees and customers. Our success in attracting a premier, deeply experienced partner and securing a transaction at this premium reflects the positive momentum of our business. Although last fiscal year brought unprecedented challenges, Cubic was able to build on our strengths, protect our people, serve our customers and deliver a value-maximizing deal for our shareholders. We look forward to partnering with Veritas and remain grateful to our customers for their trust and to our fellow CUBES for their unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions.”

Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas, said, “Cubic has an unparalleled history of delivering innovative technology-based solutions to address the mission-critical needs of the global transportation and defense markets. We look forward to leveraging our expertise in the government technology market – a key focus of Veritas since our inception – in partnership with the team at Cubic to accelerate product development and drive growth as Cubic continues to improve the quality of global transportation systems and to deliver innovative defense solutions.”

