 

Clearside Biomedical Featured in Multiple Data Presentations at the 44th Virtual Annual Macula Society Meeting

- Proprietary suprachoroidal injection platform demonstrates broad applicability across multiple retinal disorders -

- CLS-AX will also be featured at the upcoming virtual Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 conference on February 13, 2021 -

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that numerous clinical presentations were delivered at the 44th Virtual Annual Macula Society Meeting which took place February 6-7, 2021. Clearside also announced that David M. Brown, M.D. will deliver a presentation entitled, “Axitinib: A Novel TKI Delivered by Suprachoroidal Injection for AMD” at the virtual Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 event hosted by the University of Miami Health System Bascom Palmer Eye Institute on February 13, 2021.

“With well over one thousand injections performed to date, the mounting evidence points to the potential reliability and consistency of our suprachoroidal injection delivery approach,” said Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. “Our SCS Microinjector has now been used to deliver small molecules, gene therapy and viral nanoparticle conjugates in eye diseases including macular edema associated with uveitis, neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and choroidal melanoma. With its broad applicability and in-office delivery method, our suprachoroidal injection platform could facilitate novel targeted treatment options for patients suffering from retinal diseases.”

CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) and other therapies

Title: Suprachoroidal Administration of Small Molecule and Nanoparticle Suspensions: Pre-Clinical Results Correlate to Clinical Trial Outcomes

Lead Author: Mathew MacCumber, MD, PhD

Conclusions: Suprachoroidal delivery of small molecule suspensions, including corticosteroids, tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), complement inhibitors, and nanoparticles, has undergone investigation based on the potential for targeted delivery to affected tissues for efficacy, compartmentalization away from unaffected tissues for safety, and durability to address treatment burden. Several small molecule suspensions, including axitinib, a potent TKI that has shown inhibition of angiogenesis in multiple ocular models, exhibited prolonged durability when injected suprachoroidally in preclinical pharmacokinetic studies. Favorable results from preclinical studies of a triamcinolone acetonide suspension translated to favorable clinical trial results for macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis. There is potential for similar read-through of preclinical studies in the four current clinical trials enrolling patients utilizing suprachoroidal injection with the SCS Microinjector: CLS-AX for wet AMD; viral vector RX-314 for wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy; and viral-like particle AU-011 for choroidal melanoma.

