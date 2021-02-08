 

China’s NMPA Approved Starting of Registration Testing of AnPac Bio Class III Medical Device (For Lung Cancer Auxiliary Diagnosis Utility)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that on January 25, 2021, the National Medical Products Administration (the “NMPA”), China’s medical product regulatory authority, has approved for AnPac Bio to start the registration testing of its Class III lung cancer auxiliary diagnosis medical device at a designated medical device testing laboratory, which is a significant step towards obtaining a Class III medical device registration certificate by AnPac Bio. AnPac Bio began its medical device registration application process in December 2018, by filing an application for medical device classification with the NMPA. Since then, AnPac Bio has obtained the determination of the product classification (recommended as Class III) from the NMPA, and carried out medical device optimization, internal medical device testing and external third party testing and validation, and obtained the certificate of designated inspection capability from the designated medical device registration testing laboratory. Once the medical device passes the product registration testing, the next major step will be a clinical trial. AnPac Bio plans to conduct the clinical trial in at least two qualified clinical trial medical institutions, each of which is expected to enroll at least 300 subjects (covering the control group and the confirmed lung cancer group).

The above-mentioned Class III medical device is based on AnPac Bio’s novel cancer differentiation analysis (CDA) technology and has been used in cancer risk assessment tests of over 200,000 samples including general population screening, as well as retrospective and prospective clinical studies with leading medical institutions. If AnPac Bio is successful in obtaining the Class III registration certificate from the NMPA for its CDA device, AnPac Bio will also be able to penetrate the Chinese hospital market as well as other medical institutions for lung cancer auxiliary diagnosis tests, which will expect to further fuel the Company’s growth in revenue.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China’s NMPA Approved Starting of Registration Testing of AnPac Bio Class III Medical Device (For Lung Cancer Auxiliary Diagnosis Utility) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
AnPac Bio Granted a New US patent on Novel Medical Device for Multi-Cancer Detection

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
3
AnPac ​​Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. - Krebsvorsorge mit CDA-Technologie und multidisziplinärem Fach