China’s NMPA Approved Starting of Registration Testing of AnPac Bio Class III Medical Device (For Lung Cancer Auxiliary Diagnosis Utility)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that on January 25, 2021, the National Medical Products Administration (the “NMPA”), China’s medical product regulatory authority, has approved for AnPac Bio to start the registration testing of its Class III lung cancer auxiliary diagnosis medical device at a designated medical device testing laboratory, which is a significant step towards obtaining a Class III medical device registration certificate by AnPac Bio. AnPac Bio began its medical device registration application process in December 2018, by filing an application for medical device classification with the NMPA. Since then, AnPac Bio has obtained the determination of the product classification (recommended as Class III) from the NMPA, and carried out medical device optimization, internal medical device testing and external third party testing and validation, and obtained the certificate of designated inspection capability from the designated medical device registration testing laboratory. Once the medical device passes the product registration testing, the next major step will be a clinical trial. AnPac Bio plans to conduct the clinical trial in at least two qualified clinical trial medical institutions, each of which is expected to enroll at least 300 subjects (covering the control group and the confirmed lung cancer group).



The above-mentioned Class III medical device is based on AnPac Bio’s novel cancer differentiation analysis (CDA) technology and has been used in cancer risk assessment tests of over 200,000 samples including general population screening, as well as retrospective and prospective clinical studies with leading medical institutions. If AnPac Bio is successful in obtaining the Class III registration certificate from the NMPA for its CDA device, AnPac Bio will also be able to penetrate the Chinese hospital market as well as other medical institutions for lung cancer auxiliary diagnosis tests, which will expect to further fuel the Company’s growth in revenue.