Annexon Welcomes William H. Carson, M.D. to the Board of Directors

Dr. Carson brings deep expertise in pharmaceutical research, development and commercialization, with specialization in central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Most recently he was the president and CEO of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., leading the development and regulatory approvals of Otsuka’s global compounds.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders of the body, brain and eye, today announced the appointment of William H. Carson, M.D. to its board of directors. Concurrently with Dr. Carson’s appointment, Thomas G. Wiggans has been appointed Annexon’s chairman, as William Young and Carol Gallagher, PharmD, retire from the board on February 5, 2021.

"On behalf of Annexon and the board of directors, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Carson to our board,” said Thomas Wiggans, newly appointed chairman of Annexon’s board. “As Annexon continues to advance its portfolio of clinical-stage C1q inhibitors, Dr. Carson’s medical background and distinguished experience across therapeutic research, development and commercialization will be important assets to the company. We look forward to his leadership and contributions.”

Mr. Wiggans, who succeeds William Young as chairman, has served on the Annexon board of directors since February 2017. Mr. Young retired as chairman of the Annexon board on February 5, 2021 but will continue to be engaged with the company in a consulting capacity.

“I am deeply grateful to both Bill Young and Carol Gallagher for their invaluable service on the Annexon board of directors. Dr. Young joined the board in 2014 and has served as chairman since March 2017. He has been a strong leader and voice on our board, drawing upon his strategic and operational expertise to help guide our scientific and business priorities, and we are delighted that he will continue to provide counsel to Annexon,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and CEO of Annexon. “Dr. Gallagher joined the Annexon board in 2018 and has been instrumental in our portfolio and financing strategies over the years.”