 

Orion and Bayer expand development program for darolutamide in prostate cancer

08.02.2021, 13:00   

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 8 FEBRUARY 2021 at 14.00 EET             
         

Orion and Bayer expand development program for darolutamide in prostate cancer

  • Phase III study ARANOTE to be initiated in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) assessing the novel androgen-receptor antagonist in combination with standard androgen deprivation therapy
  • Start of patient enrollment expected by the end of Q1 2021
  • Study adds to the robust development program for darolutamide, exploring an opportunity to help even more patients with prostate cancer

Orion Corporation and Bayer are expanding the global clinical development program for the oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) darolutamide in the area of prostate cancer. A new Phase III study ARANOTE will evaluate the compound in addition to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) versus placebo plus ADT in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). The study adds to the robust development program for the compound, including the Phase III study ARASENS, which investigates darolutamide in a triple combination with ADT and docetaxel compared to doxetacel and ADT alone in men with mHSPC.

“Darolutamide is currently approved for the treatment of men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease. Now, it is naturally important that we also evaluate the potential of darolutamide in other stages of the disease to offer men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) a new treatment option”, said Professor, M.D., Ph.D. Outi Vaarala, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Orion.

Darolutamide is approved in several markets around the world, including the U.S., the European Union (EU), Brazil, Canada and Japan, for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease. Filings in other regions are underway or planned by Bayer. The product is developed jointly by Orion and Bayer.

About the ARANOTE trial
The ARANOTE trial is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study of darolutamide in addition to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) versus placebo plus ADT in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). The primary endpoint of this study is radiological progression-free survival (rPFS), as measured as the time from the date of randomisation to the date of first documentation of radiological progressive disease or death due to any cause, whichever occurs first. The trial is expected to enroll about 555 men. Orion and Bayer anticipate that first patients will be enrolled to the study by end of Q1 2021.

