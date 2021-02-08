 

OliX Pharmaceuticals Launches New Subsidiary to Develop mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

SUWON, Republic of Korea, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, has announced the establishment of mCureX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary focused on the research and development of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and therapeutics.

Based in South Korea, mCureX will initially focus on developing mRNA-based vaccines for human diseases including COVID-19, as well as animal diseases. mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics contain the genetic instructions for the body to produce proteins that may stimulate and train the immune system to prevent disease or produce proteins that are deficient within a cell to treat disease. mRNA technology has been used in two COVID-19 vaccines recently granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“We launched mCureX to address a number of health crises, including the global public health crisis of COVID-19, leveraging our expertise in RNA-based drug discovery and development,” said Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of OliX Pharmaceuticals. “mRNA represents a rapidly advancing and nimble platform that complements our existing RNAi drug development platform as we develop therapeutics and vaccines for urgent and unmet medical needs in Korea and beyond.”

Dong Won Shin, Ph.D., chief technology officer of mCureX, will oversee the R&D department. Dr. Shin has over 20 years of experience in mRNA and oligonucleotide chemistry, serving most recently as director of oligonucleotide chemistry at OliX Pharmaceuticals and senior staff scientist at TriLink BioTechnologies. He developed the foundational technology of mRNA 5’-capping, which is used in the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The company also announced the addition of Anton McCaffrey, Ph.D. to mCureX’s Scientific Advisory Board, which will provide guidance on the subsidiary’s research and development strategy and emerging pipeline. Dr. McCaffrey has over two decades of experience in oligonucleotide therapeutic research and development, having served as senior director of R&D biology at TriLink BioTechnologies and as assistant professor at the University of Iowa.

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

To learn more about the company, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/

Media Contact:

Jon Yu
Westwicke/ICR PR
Phone: +1.475.395.5375
jon.yu@westwicke.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OliX Pharmaceuticals Launches New Subsidiary to Develop mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics SUWON, Republic of Korea, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, has announced the establishment of mCureX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary focused on the research …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order