 

FDA Clears IND Application for Passage Bio’s Gene Therapy Candidate PBKR03 for Treatment of Patients with Early Infantile Krabbe Disease, A Rare Pediatric Disorder with No Approved Disease-Modifying Treatment Options

- Phase 1/2 trial expected to commence in first half of 2021 

- Company has three INDs cleared for rare monogenic CNS disorders

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for PBKR03, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-delivery gene therapy being studied for the treatment of early infantile Krabbe disease (Globoid Cell Leukodystrophy). Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies available for Krabbe disease, a rare lysosomal storage disease that most often presents early in a child’s life, resulting in rapid progressive damage to both the brain and peripheral nervous system and mortality by two years of age. Underscoring the urgent medical need in the patient population, the FDA has previously granted Passage Bio both Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for PBKR03 for treatment in Krabbe disease.

“As part of our commitment to deliver a transformative, one-time gene therapy to the children and their families who suffer from the devastating effects of Krabbe disease, we are excited to advance toward clinically evaluating the potential life-changing benefits of PBKR03,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “The FDA clearance of our IND for PBKR03 is an important milestone for Passage Bio, paving the way for the start of our third clinical program in rare monogenic CNS disorders in the first half of 2021. Having solidified our clinical trial preparedness and manufacturing readiness during the past year, we are well-positioned to move with urgency to advance PBKR03 into the clinic.”

PBKR03 utilizes a next-generation proprietary AAV capsid to deliver, through intra-cisterna magna (ICM) administration, a functional GALC gene to Krabbe patients with mutations in the gene that codes for galactosylceramidase (GAL-C). Low GAL-C activity results in accumulation of psychosine which is toxic to the myelin-producing oligodendrocytes of the CNS and Schwann cells in the periphery, resulting in damage to both the central and peripheral nervous systems. PBKR03 has the potential to treat both the central nervous system and peripheral nerve manifestations observed in Krabbe disease patients.

