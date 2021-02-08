 

NoHo Partners Plc's Q4/2020 Interim Report briefing on Thursday 18 February 2021 at 10 a.m. at Allas Sea Pool

NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 8 February 2021 at 14:00

NoHo Partners Plc's Q4/2020 Interim Report briefing on Thursday 18 February 2021 at 10 a.m. at Allas Sea Pool

NoHo Partners Plc will publish its Interim Report for January 1 – December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 18, 2021 approximately at 8:15 a.m. Finnish time, after which the Interim Report is available at www.noho.fi.

A briefing for the media, analysts and investors will be organized on the same day at 10:00 a.m. at restaurant Allas Sea Pool, Katajanokanlaituri 2 a, 00160 Helsinki.

The presentation about NoHo Partners Plc's Q4/2020 financial performance, key events, the current state of business and the market outlook will be held by NoHo Partners Plc's CEO Aku Vikström.

The briefing is also accessible over a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/2020-q4-tulos. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions online. The briefing will be held in Finnish. The recording of the briefing is available on NoHo Partners website later on the same day.

There will be a breakfast served starting from 9:30 a.m. Please inform of your participation in the briefing on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the latest to NoHo Partners Communications, Sanna Oinonen, sanna.oinonen@noho.fi. The briefing will be organized taken health security in consideration. Please note, that places for the briefing are limited.

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi/en




