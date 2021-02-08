 

Nasdaq Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation

Digital exhibit with the Museum of American Finance and Heritage Werks

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today launched a digital exhibit, in partnership with the Museum of American Finance (MoAF) showcasing artifacts and stories representing the history of the company, the evolution of financial technology, data and trading systems, and landmark events that highlight Nasdaq’s impact on the global capital markets ecosystem.

“In the 50 years since Nasdaq’s founding, the world and capital markets have evolved dramatically,” said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. “What started as the world’s first electronic equities quotation system has transformed into a global technology company that serves not only the capital markets but markets everywhere. The success of our future relies heavily on our commitment to embracing inclusive growth, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and driving innovation that moves the global economy forward.”

Nasdaq was founded in 1971 as the world’s first fully electronic quotation system. Over the next 50 years, the company built and acquired businesses spanning listings, market services, indexes, data and analytics and market technology, all of which have played a central role in advancing the financial industry worldwide. Today, Nasdaq is a global technology company that operates among the largest financial markets in the world, and its technology powers more than 130 marketplaces. It is also the home to innovation, with the five largest U.S. companies listed on Nasdaq.

"By inventing the first fully electronic market, Nasdaq is not only a true innovator in the field of finance, but also in the history of science and technology," said MoAF President and CEO David Cowen. “For the company’s 50th anniversary exhibit, the Museum of American Finance is proud to provide the historical research that captures five decades of Nasdaq’s crucial role in leading the evolution of the financial markets.”

MoAF is the nation’s only independent museum dedicated to finance and financial history education through exhibits, financial literacy programs and public events. This project represents the Museum's first full-scale, all-digital partnership, and was created in partnership with Heritage Werks.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary, Friedman will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell alongside her former colleagues:

  • Joseph R. Hardiman, CEO, 1987-1997
  • Richard Ketchum, President, 1991-2003
  • Frank G. Zarb, CEO, 1997-2000
  • Hardwick Simmons, CEO, 2000-2003
  • Robert Greifeld, CEO, 2003-2016

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq’s Purpose Initiative and other initiatives. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements

Media Relations Contact:
Bianca Fata
(646) 895-5851
bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4b10f40-b040-4656 ...

-NDAQG-




Disclaimer

