 

Bullion Gold Announces Reactivation on TSX Venture Exchange

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGH.H) (“Bullion Gold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of December 21, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has granted final approval regarding the NEX reactivation, application for graduation to Tier 2 of the TSX Venture and related transactions (the “Reactivation”). Effective on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 trading in the Corporation's common shares will commence on the TSX Venture under the trading symbol "BGH".

The Reactivation was completed in connection with the previously announced Turgeon Lake Project (“Turgeon Lake Acquisition”), whereby Bullion Gold has acquired a 100% interest in and to certain mineral claims known as the Turgeon Lake Project.

Jonathan Hamel, President and CEO of Bullion Gold commented, “We are pleased with the announcement of the reactivation and graduation of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange and are already at work for the potential acquisition of additional properties to the Company's portfolio in addition to the development and promotion of the Turgeon Lake Project.”

About Bullion Gold

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration and development of viable mineral properties in the Province Quebec and British Columbia. For more information on the Corporation, refer to Bullion Gold’s documents that are filed electronically from time to time on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Hamel
President and CEO
jhamel@bulliongold.ca
514-531-8129

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", “anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation’s management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which are available on the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.




Bullion Gold Corp. Completes the Acquisition of Turgeon Lake Property, Chicobi Group (Abitibi, Quebec) and Appoints New CFO

Gold Bull Resources grosses Potenzial durch Newmont Projekt Sandmann