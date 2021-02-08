 

XORTX Announces Over Subscribed Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that further to its press release of January 28th, the Company is further increasing the private placement due to the high level of interest. The Company will now issue 24,486,286 units (the “Units”), priced at $0.25 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $6,121,572 (the “Upsized Offering”). Each Unit will comprise one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company, at a price of $0.40 per Warrant (the “Exercise Price”) until the close of business on the day which is 60 months from the Closing Date, provided, however, that, if, at any time following the expiry of the statutory four month hold period, the closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is greater than $1.20 for 10 or more consecutive trading days, the Warrants will be accelerated upon notice and the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day following the date of such notice. In addition, the Warrants are also subject to typical anti-dilution provisions and a ratchet provision that provides for an adjustment in the Exercise Price should the Company issue or sell common shares or securities convertible into common shares at a price (or conversion price, as applicable) less than the Exercise Price such that the Exercise Price shall be amended to match such lower price.

Dr. Allen Davidoff commented, “We are very pleased with the financing commitments we’ve received including substantial institutional support from both US and Canadian funds. The proceeds from this private placement will permit the Company to focus its resources and staff on key value creating steps this year, including pre-clinical trials, IND filing for ADPKD and advancing discussions with potential pharmaceutical development partners.”

In connection with the Upsized Offering, and in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company will pay qualified finders, $176,335 in cash finder’s fees and 705,340 finder’s warrants, each finder’s warrant exercisable on the same basis as the Warrants.

