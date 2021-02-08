uniQure Announces Positive Recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board of Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 for the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) overseeing the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease has met and reviewed the six-month safety data from the first two enrolled patients and the 90-day safety data from the next two enrolled patients in the study. No significant safety concerns were noted to prevent further dosing, and the final six patients in the first cohort are now cleared for enrollment. uniQure expects to achieve full patient enrollment in cohort one by mid-year 2021. The Phase I/II study is a double-blind, randomized clinical trial being conducted in the United States. To date, two patients have been treated with AMT-130, and two patients received the imitation surgery.

“We are encouraged with the positive recommendation to proceed with patient enrollment from this second DSMB meeting,” said Ricardo Dolmetsch, president of research and development at uniQure. “We will now focus on enrolling the last six additional patients in the first cohort and look forward to sharing initial biomarker and imaging data towards the end of the year.”

About the Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130

The Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease will explore the safety, tolerability, and efficacy signals in 26 total patients with early manifest Huntington’s disease split into a 10 patient, low-dose cohort followed by a 16 patient, higher-dose cohort randomized to treatment with AMT-130 or an imitation (sham) surgery. The five-year, multi-center trial consists of a blinded 12-month core study period followed by unblinded long-term follow-up. Patients will receive a single administration of AMT-130 through MRI-guided, convection-enhanced stereotactic neurosurgical delivery directly into the striatum (caudate and putamen). Additional details are available on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04120493).