 

Playboy and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Announce Results of Stockholder Redemptions

Expect Money in Trust Plus PIPE Proceeds Will Exceed $100 Million at Closing of Business Combination

Remind Shareholders Redemption Date Has Passed, Investors Urged to Vote Their Shares of Common Stock of
Mountain Crest

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (“Playboy”, “the Company”), one of the largest and most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world, today announced the results of stockholder redemptions submitted in connection with Mountain Crest’s upcoming special meeting of its stockholders in connection with its proposed business combination with Playboy.

The redemption period for shares of Mountain Crest terminated on February 5, 2021. You may no longer redeem your shares. Stockholders requested redemption of a total of 8,842 shares, representing less than 0.2% of Mountain Crest’s issued and outstanding shares. As a result, Mountain Crest anticipates that approximately $58.7 million will be released from the Trust Account to PLBY Group immediately following the closing of the transactions. Combined with $50 million in committed PIPE investments, Mountain Crest and Playboy expect that PLBY Group will receive approximately $108.6 million in gross proceeds following the closing of the transactions before payment of transaction expenses.

Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy, said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming support for this transaction, which at closing is expected to inject more than $100 million of gross proceeds into PLBY Group, so that we can aggressively capitalize on our well-defined and exciting organic and acquisition-led growth plan.”

Kohn continued, “We believe the minimal redemption speaks to market confidence in our ability to execute our plan as we seek to drive stockholder value over the long-term. Stockholders who have not yet submitted their votes are encouraged to do so today, ahead of the Mountain Crest special meeting on Tuesday, February 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET. No matter how many shares you own, it's important for all investors holding shares as of the January 13, 2021 record date to participate and vote their shares in favor of the transaction. Thank you to the many Mountain Crest stockholders who have already voted in favor of the transaction.”

