REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). Further to Clean Power’s press release of January 26, 2021 announcing a Definitive Agreement between Clean Power’s investee PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling and the Andretti Group to install PowerTap’s innovative modular hydrogen production and dispensing units in California this year. PowerTap and the Andretti Group are elaborating on details of the business model and benefits for Retailers and PowerTap.

  • Physical Site Eligibility Requirements
    • Existing fuels Retailer
    • Usable footprint of at least 1000 square feet
    • Access to utilities: natural gas, electricity and water
  • Key Points for Business Model
    • Retailer provides land, with no lease expense to PowerTap
    • PowerTap installs and maintains the modular hydrogen production and dispensing unit at PowerTap’s sole expense, including utilities and branding costs
    • Retailer markets hydrogen fuel generating profit in the same way as traditional fuel sales
  • Advantages for Retailers
    • High yield revenue opportunity for “under-utilized” land
    • Retailer receives a portion of the carbon credit revenue
    • Additional profit center with minimal operating cost and high incremental earnings
    • New customer traffic, generating ancillary purchases of other products and services
    • On-site production allows a competitive “go to market” price relative to delivered supply
  • Advantages for PowerTap
    • No land purchase or land lease expense
    • Co-development providing access to prime, high traffic real estate parcels
    • Faster entitlement process due to existing traditional fuels operation
    • Ability to leverage Andretti Group’s established operational expertise and geographic reach, to create an optimized network
    • Expedited rollout, enabling the deployment of over 500 PowerTap modular hydrogen production and dispensing units in the USA by the end of 2025

“This exciting win-win relationship between PowerTap and the Andretti Group along with their industry partners will accelerate the deployment of our proprietary patented hydrogen production and dispensing technology, and provide a particularly compelling revenue share model with mutual benefit for all partners. We are energized to be at the leading-edge of a renewable energy solution for the future during this period of accelerated energy transition.” said Incoming PowerTap President Salim Rahemtulla (https://powertapfuels.com/management.php).

