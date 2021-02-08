Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects

The Anchor Field development project is located in the Green Canyon area, approximately 140 miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico in water depths of up to 5,000 feet. The initial development of the project will require an investment of approximately $5.7 billion. Stage 1 of the Anchor Field development consists of a seven-well subsea development and semi-submersible floating production unit. First oil is anticipated in 2024.

Sypris Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received orders for its Tube Turns D-bolt and Tool-less specialty closures for use in high-pressure oil and gas applications, including the Anchor Field development project in the Gulf of Mexico and the planned upgrade of a natural gas pipeline system in North America. Production for both awards will begin immediately and are expected to be completed prior to year-end. Terms of the purchases were not disclosed.

According to news sources, this will be the first-ever, high-pressure development in the deepwater gulf. The planned facility has a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. Sypris will provide specialty, high-pressure Tube Turns D-bolt closures that are rated up to 4,885 psi and use Inconel Alloy 625, a nickel-based superalloy that possesses high strength properties and resistance to elevated temperatures.

The Company also received an award to supply the closures for a multiple compressor system upgrade on a natural gas transmission pipeline system located in North America. The project is part of an EPA program to reduce emissions from aging equipment to help reduce the negative impact on the ozone layer. Sypris will supply specialty Tube Turns Tool-less closures that are 72” in diameter, weigh 11.25 tons each and are rated to a pressure of 1,200 psi.

Brett Keener, General Manager of Sypris Technologies, commented, "Sypris continues to be a leader in supplying engineered products to support major energy projects around the globe. We are able to meet the demanding requirements of these type of projects by leveraging our extensive experience in engineering and manufacturing high-quality products. We are proud to be a part of enhancing energy infrastructure and contributing to environmental protection."