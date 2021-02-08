 

Sinovac Receives Conditional Marketing Authorization in China for its COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 13:30  |  42   |   |   

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) (“Sinovac” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to Sinovac for CoronaVac, Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine in individuals aged 18 and above.

Sinovac began rolling submission to the NMPA since September 2020 and the NMPA carried out rolling reviews when the submission was made. As of February 4, 2021, the Company made more than 40 submissions to the NMPA. After obtaining the preliminary efficacy results, Sinovac formally filed for application of a conditional marketing authorization on February 3, 2021. The approval is based on the results of the two-month data of phase III clinical trials. The final results are not yet available, and the efficacy and safety results shall be further confirmed.

Mr. Yin Weidong, Chairman, President and CEO of Sinovac, said, "Being granted a conditional marketing authorization for CorornaVac is a significant milestone for Sinovac after commencing development at the beginning of 2020. We show our respect and appreciation to the volunteers for their contribution to this research and thank all experts, scientists and partners who participated in this international collaborative project. The COVID-19 pandemic continues around the world, and the fight is far from over. We look forward to providing safe and effective vaccines to as many individuals as possible to combat this epidemic by increasing the vaccination rate. It is our sincere hope that people’s lives and social and economic activities can return to normal as soon as possible, and that we can wear a smile without masks."

CoronaVac is being used under emergency use approval (EUA) in Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey and Chile. Sinovac is also actively seeking regulatory approval of CoronaVac in other countries and regions around the world in an effort to maximize global accessibility and affordability of the COVID-19 vaccine and to ensure global prevention and mitigate spread.

About Sinovac

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. Sinovac's product portfolio includes vaccines against enterovirus71 (EV71), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide (“PPV”), H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella vaccine and mumps. Healive, the hepatitis A vaccine manufactured by the Company, has passed the assessment under WHO prequalification procedures in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, an innovative vaccine developed by Sinovac against hand foot and mouth disease caused by EV71, was commercialized in China in 2016. In 2009, Sinovac was the first company worldwide to receive approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine, which it has supplied to the Chinese Government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine to the government stockpiling program. The Company is developing a number of new products including COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, a Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine and combined vaccines. Sinovac primarily sells its vaccines in China, while also exploring growth opportunities in international markets. The Company is seeking market authorization of its products in over 30 countries outside of China. For more information please see the Company’s website at www.sinovac.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sinovac Receives Conditional Marketing Authorization in China for its COVID-19 Vaccine Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) (“Sinovac” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted a conditional marketing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
85 Percent of Merchants with Multi-Acquiring Strategy See Rise in Conversion Rates, per Global ...
Veolia Amends Its Declaration of Intent Relating to Its Tender Offer for Suez
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Sinovac Announces Phase III Results of Its COVID-19 Vaccine
03.02.21
Sinovac Files for Conditional Market Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine in China

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.07.20
3
Sinovac Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Files 2019 Annual Report on Form