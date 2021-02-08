IIJ Corrects Figures Disclosed in its presentation material titled “Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q-3Q20 (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)”

TOKYO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) has corrected figures disclosed in its presentation material titled “Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q-3Q20 (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)” which was disclosed at noon (JST) on February 8, 2021. The corrected points are underlined.



Correction

In page 9 “II- 6. Systems Integration (SI), Systems Operation & Maintenance (recurring)” of our presentation material titled “Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q-3Q20 (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020).”