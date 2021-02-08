 

Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently Acquired Businesses

Wichita, Kan. and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys
(http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with
Spirit AeroSystems (https://www.spiritaero.com/) , a leading aero structures
manufacturer. Spirit has chosen Infosys as its lead technology integration
partner to help drive and set up the end-to-end applications and infrastructure
integration of a few of Bombardier's former aerostructures and aftermarket
services assets, which have been recently acquired by Spirit. As the exclusive
IT partner, Infosys will leverage its system integration expertise, ecosystem
partners, and extensive knowledge of the aviation sector to develop a robust IT
framework, which will be built on infrastructure solutions powered by Infosys
Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) .

Seamless IT integration is imperative for successful mergers and acquisitions.
The partnership will enable Spirit AeroSystems to empower stakeholders by
transforming business applications and facilitating agile, resilient operations
on the cloud.

Talking about the partnership, Sam Marnick, Executive Vice President and Chief
Operating Officer, Spirit AeroSystems , said, "We look forward to partnering
with Infosys on our efforts to further diversify our business and strategically
position Spirit AeroSystems for the future. We appreciate the long-standing
relationship we have with Infosys and the support they have brought to a number
of strategic projects for Spirit."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,
Infosys , said "We are excited to kickstart a new chapter in our long-term
strategic partnership with Spirit AeroSystems and support their vision for the
aerospace industry. We look forward to maximizing the synergies of the
acquisition by facilitating seamless integration of IT ecosystems. Through the
partnership, we will support Spirit with infrastructure build-out and unlock
more opportunities to accelerate innovation and drive success."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With
nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global
enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do
it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the
