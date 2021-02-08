Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently Acquired Businesses

Wichita, Kan. and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys

(http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation

digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with

Spirit AeroSystems (https://www.spiritaero.com/) , a leading aero structures

manufacturer. Spirit has chosen Infosys as its lead technology integration

partner to help drive and set up the end-to-end applications and infrastructure

integration of a few of Bombardier's former aerostructures and aftermarket

services assets, which have been recently acquired by Spirit. As the exclusive

IT partner, Infosys will leverage its system integration expertise, ecosystem

partners, and extensive knowledge of the aviation sector to develop a robust IT

framework, which will be built on infrastructure solutions powered by Infosys

Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) .



Seamless IT integration is imperative for successful mergers and acquisitions.

The partnership will enable Spirit AeroSystems to empower stakeholders by

transforming business applications and facilitating agile, resilient operations

on the cloud.







Operating Officer, Spirit AeroSystems , said, "We look forward to partnering

with Infosys on our efforts to further diversify our business and strategically

position Spirit AeroSystems for the future. We appreciate the long-standing

relationship we have with Infosys and the support they have brought to a number

of strategic projects for Spirit."



Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,

Infosys , said "We are excited to kickstart a new chapter in our long-term

strategic partnership with Spirit AeroSystems and support their vision for the

aerospace industry. We look forward to maximizing the synergies of the

acquisition by facilitating seamless integration of IT ecosystems. Through the

partnership, we will support Spirit with infrastructure build-out and unlock

more opportunities to accelerate innovation and drive success."



About Infosys



Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With

nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global

enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do

it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the



