 

United States Steel Corporation Announces Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 13:41  |  41   |   |   

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (the “company” or “U. S. Steel”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”).

On February 2, 2021, U. S. Steel issued a notice of redemption to redeem 35% or approximately $370 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 12.000% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “2025 Senior Secured Notes”). U. S. Steel intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem the remaining approximately $687 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 2025 Senior Secured Notes and pay related fees and expenses.

Credit Suisse, ING, BofA Securities, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Notes will be offered and sold pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement related to this offering and accompanying prospectus in that registration statement and other documents filed with the SEC for more information about the company and this offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may also be obtained from: Credit Suisse, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Attention: Prospectus Department, usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, 1-800-221-1037 (toll free).

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including with respect to the offering described herein, rely on a number of assumptions, estimates and data concerning future results and events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside U. S. Steel’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Accordingly, U. S. Steel cautions that the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by these and other important factors and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. For more information on additional potential risk factors, please review U. S. Steel’s filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, U. S. Steel’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of BothSM world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: US Steel (X) +50% sind hier locker drin
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United States Steel Corporation Announces Senior Notes Offering United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (the “company” or “U. S. Steel”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). On February 2, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
85 Percent of Merchants with Multi-Acquiring Strategy See Rise in Conversion Rates, per Global ...
Veolia Amends Its Declaration of Intent Relating to Its Tender Offer for Suez
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
LYNX: US-Steel: Kann diese Rallye noch weitergehen?
03.02.21
United States Steel Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized Common Stock Offering
02.02.21
United States Steel Corporation Announces Common Stock Offering
28.01.21
United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend
28.01.21
United States Steel Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
27.01.21
U. S. Steel Names Scott Dorn Interim Head of Tubular Solutions
15.01.21
United States Steel Corporation Completes Big River Steel Acquisition
13.01.21
U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website
12.01.21
Study: 2020 Local Ambient Air Pollution Concentrations Fell Sharply as Vehicle Traffic Shrank & Clairton Plant Operations Held Steady

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
139
US Steel (X) +50% sind hier locker drin