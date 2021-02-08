 

BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Appointment of Regan McGrath as CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Craft”) (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD1) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Regan McGrath as the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company.

Regan McGrath, CPA, CA is an advisor and strategist to private and public companies in cannabis, blockchain, and real estate development industries in Canada and the USA. In prior roles, Regan has led cannabis business sales, acquisitions, mergers, licensing deals and fundraising initiatives, and has defended millions in CRA audit objections. As acting CFO for BC Craft, Regan will work to build enhanced capabilities, focusing on elevating the profile of Canadian craft cannabis and early-stage psilocybin.

Ms. McGrath is the founding partner and CEO of Metrics Chartered Professional Accounting. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University, CPA, CA from the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (now CPA), Certification in Fintech and the Future Commerce from MIT and is currently enrolled in a Data Analytics Certification at MIT.

She is the recipient of awards from Greater Victoria Chamber Commerce and CPABC for her work in entrepreneurialism and within the community. She is a frequent speaker, educator, and writer on the topics of blockchain, cannabis and the future of commerce for magazines, business and professional associations across North America.

Regan has an extensive community resume. In addition to being on call for provincial and national CPA advisory committees which she regularly serves, she is currently developing a Financial Literacy Playbook for Women Entrepreneurs in conjunction with a local technology accelerator. In 2019 Regan championed Metrics to create a recurring $5000 annual scholarship for woman in their last year of a finance and technology track at Camosun College, Victoria, BC.

The appointment follows the departure of Mr. Johannes (Theo) van der Linde as the Company’s CFO effective immediately. BC Craft would like to thank Mr. van der Linde for his time and contributions made to the Company and wishes him well with his current and future endeavors.

ABOUT BC CRAFT SUPPLY CO.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Craft Supply Co. has aggregated the best legacy-era talent from Canada's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. The team at BC Craft supports the most talented cannabis cultivators in Canada to transition into their supply chain, bringing with them their unique cultivars and years of experience with the plant. In exchange for support with licensing, compliance and distribution, cultivators will sign on as a BC Craft supplier. This makes BC Craft uniquely positioned to be the premium cannabis brand in Canada.

BC Craft’s subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

