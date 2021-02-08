Tactile Medical to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq:TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the at-home treatment of chronic diseases, today announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23.



Management will host a conference call with a question and answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 23 to discuss the results of the quarter and the fiscal year. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13715783. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.