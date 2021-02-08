VitalHub Announces Licensing Deal with Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

The contract will focus on East Surrey Hospital and will include the Company’s proprietary Flow Manager, Check-in, Patient Calling, and Wait Times solutions, as well as an integration with Cerner’s Patient Administration System. The Trust provides emergency and non-emergency services to the residents of east Surrey, north-east West Sussex, and South Croydon, including a range of outpatient, diagnostic and less complex planned. In total, the Trust serves a population in excess of 535,000 people.

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a material licensing transaction comprising the installation of recently-acquired subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (the “Trust”).

This deal comes as a result of the Trust having identified a need for platform which would enable them to undergo a digital transformation of their outpatient services, effectively resulting in the replacement of the Trust’s previous self-check-in product in favour of Intouch’s solutions.

Given the current strains on health systems globally, there is an incredible need to digitally transform outpatient experience. The demands on hospital services are growing, requiring the Trust to improve the management of how outpatient journeys are managed for both patients and staff in order to increase operational efficiency, enhancing patient care and enriching patient experience. The Intouch solutions that the Trust will implement are aimed at helping to deliver an improved hospital experience for patients while alleviating pressure on the administrators and clinical staff.

“This transaction is one of a series of several licensing contracts with the NHS over the past year. The continued stream of requests for our services are a sign of the ongoing and increasing momentum that we’ve picked up,” said VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow. “We’re glad to be helping these institutions take part in the trend towards the digitization of outpatient services. Moving forward, we will continue to provide industry-leading patient flow and operational visibility solutions to healthcare organizations, maximizing health system efficiency, benefiting health systems, health professionals, and the patients.”