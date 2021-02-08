VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE") is pleased to announce that it has increased its investment in PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. ("PowerTap") by acquiring an additional 4.5% equity interest in PowerTap. As previously announced, the Company initially invested in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 by acquiring a 90% equity interest. With the latest investment, Clean Power has increased its equity interest in PowerTap to 94.5%.



PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen and launch plan. PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are already located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap may be found at its website at: https://www.powertapfuels.com.