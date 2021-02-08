 

Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce the Launch of an Affinity Resin for the Purification of COVID-19 Vaccines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 13:36  |  41   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass. and HALLE (Saale), Germany, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, and Navigo Proteins GmbH (“Navigo”), a premier protein engineering company specializing in novel affinity ligand development, today announced that they have completed the development and initiated the commercial launch of NGL COVID-19 Spike Protein Affinity Resin, a novel affinity resin to be utilized in the purification of COVID-19 vaccines.

The availability of this COVID-19 affinity resin is the result of an accelerated program to provide COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers with a high purity capture step, decreasing processing time and significantly improving overall yield in the production of these critical vaccines.

Working closely with Navigo Proteins on the ligand development and partnering with Purolite Life Sciences on Praesto agarose bead technology, the resulting product meets all the expected requirements of a high-performance resin including very high selectivity, high dynamic binding capacities and caustic stability over multi-cycle use.

Ralf Kuriyel, Repligen Senior Vice President R&D said, “We are very pleased to launch this resin and are very encouraged by the positive customer feedback on its overall performance in the development and manufacture of Spike Protein based vaccines.”

Dr. Henning Afflerbach, CEO of Navigo Proteins said, “The rapid deployment of our Precision Capturing technology and working in parallel with the Repligen team has resulted in getting a Spike resin into the market in less than 10 months – it’s a tremendous achievement.”

NGL COVID-19 Spike Protein Affinity Resin will be manufactured and marketed by Repligen.   Resin samples are available immediately and can be ordered in Repligen’s pre-packed OPUS columns to expedite and support evaluations and scale-up.  Orders for validated and commercial resin are also being accepted currently.

About Repligen Corporation
Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, MA (USA), and we have additional administrative and manufacturing operations in Marlborough, MA; Bridgewater, NJ; Rancho Dominguez, CA; Clifton Park, NY; Lund, Sweden; Breda, The Netherlands and Ravensburg, Germany.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce the Launch of an Affinity Resin for the Purification of COVID-19 Vaccines WALTHAM, Mass. and HALLE (Saale), Germany, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, and Navigo Proteins GmbH (“Navigo”), a premier protein …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order