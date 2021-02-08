Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce the Launch of an Affinity Resin for the Purification of COVID-19 Vaccines

The availability of this COVID-19 affinity resin is the result of an accelerated program to provide COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers with a high purity capture step, decreasing processing time and significantly improving overall yield in the production of these critical vaccines.

WALTHAM, Mass. and HALLE (Saale), Germany, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, and Navigo Proteins GmbH (“Navigo”), a premier protein engineering company specializing in novel affinity ligand development, today announced that they have completed the development and initiated the commercial launch of NGL COVID-19 Spike Protein Affinity Resin, a novel affinity resin to be utilized in the purification of COVID-19 vaccines.

Working closely with Navigo Proteins on the ligand development and partnering with Purolite Life Sciences on Praesto agarose bead technology, the resulting product meets all the expected requirements of a high-performance resin including very high selectivity, high dynamic binding capacities and caustic stability over multi-cycle use.

Ralf Kuriyel, Repligen Senior Vice President R&D said, “We are very pleased to launch this resin and are very encouraged by the positive customer feedback on its overall performance in the development and manufacture of Spike Protein based vaccines.”

Dr. Henning Afflerbach, CEO of Navigo Proteins said, “The rapid deployment of our Precision Capturing technology and working in parallel with the Repligen team has resulted in getting a Spike resin into the market in less than 10 months – it’s a tremendous achievement.”

NGL COVID-19 Spike Protein Affinity Resin will be manufactured and marketed by Repligen. Resin samples are available immediately and can be ordered in Repligen’s pre-packed OPUS columns to expedite and support evaluations and scale-up. Orders for validated and commercial resin are also being accepted currently.

