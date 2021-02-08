Nextech AR Launches Major Platform Upgrade with Standardized AI Chat Features to Enhance Virtual Experience Platform

Standardizing embedded AI driven chat functionality can accommodate unlimited users, allowing for optimized, scalable events.



Market leaders including Zoom have been shifting towards standardized chat features to accommodate large-scale events.

AI driven Chat functionality will integrate directly with existing offerings including Nextech’s Virtual Experience Platform and ‘ARoom’ streaming solution.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced the launch of new standardized chat features within its Virtual Experience Platform /VXP) and recently-launched ARoom collaborative streaming solution. Nextech will also offer the chat platform, as a stand-alone SaaS service externally, increasing the company's revenue potential for 2021.

The AI driven chat features will be integrated directly into the existing VXP system, allowing for a seamless, optimized experience for attendees and organizers looking to navigate between event programming and chat venues. With the new integration, participants can easily launch direct chats by searching for other attendees by name, company, or other available data. Event managers can also set up networking rooms within an existing event dashboard or create moderated Q&A sessions that allow speakers to communicate directly with large audiences. Chat logs can be downloaded following events, both for group and Q&A session chats and direct messages, as needed.

‘ ARoom’ Live Streaming

Augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) functionality will be available throughout the streaming interface, allowing for virtual and hybrid event experiences that break the confines of attendee computers and mobile devices. Without the need for a third-party streaming provider, Nextech AR will now be able to incorporate AR into the streaming experience via presenter holograms, AR objects and AR filters similar to Snapchat and more.

Like the VXP and ARoom Live Streaming platforms, the new chat features will be fully scalable and can accommodate unlimited users for the largest conferences and events while also being convenient and accessible for direct messaging. Across all events and platforms, the chat functionality will be secure and fully GDPR compliant with privacy requirements. The features will also be available as a standalone product that can be easily embedded in other internal and external products. With AI enhancements complex chatting experiences can happen, even in rooms with thousands of users.