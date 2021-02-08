 

Revival Gold Announces Results of Beartrack-Arnett Economic Impact Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

Study Highlights Significant Economic and Social Value to Lemhi County and Idaho

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces the results of an independently authored study (“Study”) into the potential economic impacts of the Company’s Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project (“Beartrack-Arnett”) on the local community of Lemhi County and the State of Idaho.

Highlights

  • $1.2 billion cumulative contribution to Idaho State Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”) over an eight-year period (one year construction, seven years of operation);
  • 858 average annual full-time jobs supported during operations including multiplier effect with direct employment of 267 personnel at site, plus an additional 506 full-time jobs supported during construction;
  • $87 million and $121 million of cumulative contribution to State of Idaho and Federal tax revenues respectively over the eight-year project life.

* All amounts shown are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

The Study, undertaken by Idaho Regional Economist Steven Peterson, BS, MS, a long-term Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Idaho, Moscow, Idaho, is based on the results of Revival Gold’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the proposed first phase restart of open pit heap leach operations at the Beartrack-Arnett gold project located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA (see news release dated December 18th, 2020).

“This Study confirms the broad extent of potential economic prosperity a successful restart of the Beartrack-Arnett project offers Lemhi County, the state of Idaho, and the nation. The project could have a substantial positive impact on employment, skills development and overall economic activity and would bring a much-needed economic boost directly and indirectly to hundreds of families and local businesses in Idaho. Beartrack-Arnett has the potential to support a peak of more than 1,300 high wage full-time jobs representing almost $100 million a year in total compensation largely in a region that suffers from higher unemployment than the Idaho state average,” said President & CEO, Hugh Agro.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revival Gold Announces Results of Beartrack-Arnett Economic Impact Study Study Highlights Significant Economic and Social Value to Lemhi County and Idaho TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), a growth‐focused gold exploration and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
Die Börse und Zocker! : Wochenrückblick KW 05-2021- GameStop und der Flashmob
25.01.21
Revival Gold erweitert Zone Haidee anhand der Bohrergebnisse aus 2020 im Projekt Beartrack-Arnett
25.01.21
Revival Gold Extends Haidee Zone With 2020 Drilling Results From Beartrack-Arnett
24.01.21
Wochenrückblick KW 03-2021 – Nicht kleckern, sondern klotzen!
10.01.21
Was ist denn da los?: Wochenrückblick KW 01-2021 – Starker Jahresauftakt mit anschließendem Schwächeanfall

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
44
Revival Gold