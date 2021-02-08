Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Ashish Dugar, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Medical Affairs

“We are thrilled to welcome Ash to the Dyne team and he’ll play an instrumental role in our efforts to develop life-transforming therapies for patients. He has deep experience across clinical, commercial, patient advocacy, RWE, and market access with leading drug development companies and proven success in building a global medical affairs organization in rare muscle disease,” said Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “Ash is representative of the exceptional talent we have been fortunate to attract to Dyne as we execute on our vision of building the world’s leading muscle disease company.”

Prior to joining Dyne, Dr. Dugar served as vice president and global head of medical affairs at Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., where he built the company’s medical affairs organization. Previously, he led all commercial and market access efforts for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. as vice president and head of commercial development. Dr. Dugar joined Intra-Cellular Therapies following his tenure at Roche, where he was global head of clinical development science and innovation and global head of the external development group, including work in oligonucleotides. Previously, he spent 13 years at Pfizer Inc. in various roles, most recently serving as vice president, global head of clinical development and medical affairs of the biosimilars business unit. Dr. Dugar began his career at the National Institutes of Health. He completed a pharmacoeconomics and outcomes research fellowship at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Dr. Dugar earned an MBA from The Pennsylvania State University and a Ph.D. in pharmacology from The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine.