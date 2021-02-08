Saia Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported fourth quarter 2020 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $1.51 compared to $0.81 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Full year diluted earnings per share were $5.20 in 2020 compared to $4.30 in 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue was $476.5 million, a 7.5% increase

Operating income was $50.6 million, a 84.6% increase

Operating ratio of 89.4 compared to 93.8

LTL shipments per workday increased 3.6%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 6.0%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 1.2%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 3.5% to $246.88



Full Year 2020 Results Compared to Full Year 2019 Results

Revenue was $1.8 billion, a 2.0% increase

Operating income was $180.3 million, an 18.2% increase

Operating ratio of 90.1 compared to 91.5

LTL shipments per workday decreased 0.9%

LTL tonnage per workday increased by 0.1%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 1.6%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 2.6% to $240.86



Fourth quarter effective tax rate of 19.8% was lower than the third quarter and full year tax rate, related to executive and director stock compensation.

“After the most unique year in our history, I am very pleased at the record results achieved by our team,” stated Saia President and Chief Executive Officer, Frederick Holzgrefe. “Business trends in December out-performed normal historical trends and we posted 3.5% shipment growth for the month. Shipments and tonnage increased by 3.6% and 6.0%, respectively, for the quarter,” Holzgrefe added. “Our full year operating ratio of 90.1% was a record for our company and the fact that it was achieved in such turbulent times is a testament to the commitment, focus and efficiency displayed by our employees throughout the year,” said Holzgrefe.

“Moving into 2021, we continue to focus our efforts on expansion of our network and of course on continuing profitability initiatives,” said Holzgrefe. “We have one planned terminal opening for the first quarter and are reviewing several other opportunities. We continue to see inflationary cost pressures in our business, including our January wage increase and we will work on mix and pricing to cover the cost pressures and strive to improve margins in our business. We are still operating in challenging conditions and the “Covid” operating protocol developed last year, continues. Despite that, we plan to invest in our business and will support our employees as they work and allow our company to provide essential services to our customers,” concluded Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col stated, “We have long felt that positive pricing action was the best path towards improved profitability and 2020 provides excellent evidence of that path. Total annual revenue grew 2% with total shipments per workday down almost 1%. The growth came from a 3.9% increase in yield excluding fuel surcharge, which fueled a 4.9% increase in revenue per bill excluding fuel surcharge, and this largely explained the 140 basis point improvement in our operating ratio versus the prior year,” added Col.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $71.0 million at December 31, 2020 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 4.5%. This compares to total debt of $136.4 million and net debt to total capital of 14.3% at December 31, 2019.

Net capital investments were $218.8 million in 2020. This compares to $287.2 million in net capital investments in 2019, which included equipment acquired with finance leases. Six new terminals were opened in 2020, with five of these replacing existing locations.

In 2021, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be approximately $275 million.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,308 $ 248 Accounts receivable, net 216,899 196,119 Prepaid expenses and other 29,489 36,012 Total current assets 271,696 232,379 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 1,901,244 1,739,222 Less: accumulated depreciation 765,217 686,623 Net property and equipment 1,136,027 1,052,599 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 113,715 103,890 OTHER ASSETS 27,336 26,825 Total assets $ 1,548,774 $ 1,415,693 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 89,381 $ 83,621 Wages and employees' benefits 55,392 49,668 Other current liabilities 90,184 69,532 Current portion of long-term debt 20,588 19,405 Current portion of operating lease liability 20,209 19,020 Total current liabilities 275,754 241,246 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 50,388 117,025 Operating lease liability, less current portion 95,321 86,239 Deferred income taxes 119,818 111,555 Claims, insurance and other 46,205 44,402 Total other liabilities 311,732 359,221 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 267,666 260,871 Deferred compensation trust (2,944 ) (3,871 ) Retained earnings 696,540 558,200 Total stockholders' equity 961,288 815,226 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,548,774 $ 1,415,693





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Years 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING REVENUE $ 476,482 $ 443,065 $ 1,822,366 $ 1,786,735 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 248,246 239,708 963,260 947,911 Purchased transportation 44,851 31,565 141,369 129,980 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 76,327 86,926 299,234 340,056 Operating taxes and licenses 14,094 14,032 56,294 54,397 Claims and insurance 9,109 12,537 49,761 43,073 Depreciation and amortization 34,177 31,877 134,655 119,135 Gain from property disposals, net (970 ) (1,010 ) (2,528 ) (403 ) Total operating expenses 425,834 415,635 1,642,045 1,634,149 OPERATING INCOME 50,648 27,430 180,321 152,586 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 1,007 1,534 5,177 6,688 Other, net (539 ) (260 ) (1,134 ) (754 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 468 1,274 4,043 5,934 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 50,180 26,156 176,278 146,652 Income tax expense 9,944 4,737 37,938 32,933 NET INCOME $ 40,236 $ 21,419 $ 138,340 $ 113,719 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,203 26,000 26,140 25,952 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,653 26,498 26,592 26,435 Basic earnings per share $ 1.54 $ 0.82 $ 5.29 $ 4.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.51 $ 0.81 $ 5.20 $ 4.30





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Years 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 309,145 $ 272,876 Net cash provided by operating activities 309,145 272,876 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (231,142 ) (287,655 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 12,325 6,624 Net cash used in investing activities (218,817 ) (281,031 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net (45,929 ) 25,929 Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,786 2,927 Shares withheld for taxes (3,600 ) (3,471 ) Other financing activity (19,525 ) (19,176 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (65,268 ) 6,209 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 25,060 (1,946 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 248 2,194 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 25,308 $ 248 NON-CASH ITEMS: Equipment financed with finance leases $ – $ 6,169





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Workdays 62 62 Operating ratio 89.4% 93.8% LTL tonnage (1) 1,233 1,164 5.9 19.89 18.77 6.0 LTL shipments (1) 1,859 1,794 3.6 29.98 28.94 3.6 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 18.60 $ 18.38 1.2 LTL revenue/shipment $ 246.88 $ 238.45 3.5 LTL pounds/shipment 1,327 1,297 2.3 LTL length of haul (2) 898 846 6.1 (1) In thousands. (2) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.





