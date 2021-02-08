 

Acreage Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Date  

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020 on March 9, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call on March 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the results in detail.

A webcast will be available and can be accessed via Acreage’s Investor Relations website investors.acreageholdings.com. To listen to the live call, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived on Acreage’s website for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT ACREAGE

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. More information is available at www.acreageholdings.com.

On June 27, 2019, Acreage implemented an arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations ‎Act (British Columbia) with Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”), which was subsequently amended on September 23, 2020 (the “Amended Arrangement”)‎. Pursuant to the Amended Arrangement, ‎upon ‎the occurrence (or waiver by Canopy Growth) of changes in federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana (as defined in the relevant legislation) or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the “Triggering Event”), Canopy Growth will, subject to the ‎satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, acquire ‎all of the issued and outstanding Class E subordinate voting shares (the “Fixed Shares”) on the basis of 0.3048 of a Canopy Growth share per ‎Fixed Share (following the automatic conversion of the Class F multiple voting shares and subject to adjustment ‎in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into between Acreage and Canopy Growth on April 18, 2019, as amended on May 15, 2019 and on September 23, 2020).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acreage Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Date   NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for the period ending December 31, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Acreage Holdings Adds Katie J. Bayne As Board Member