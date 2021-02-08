 

MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in February:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day. MacroGenics’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.
  • SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: CONTACT:

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
MacroGenics, Inc.
1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com



