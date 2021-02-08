MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in February:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day. MacroGenics’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.

