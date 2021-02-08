 

U.S. General Services Administration Awards Text Analysis Contract to Medallia and DLT Solutions

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the government leader in experience management and engagement, today announced that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)'s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) has awarded Medallia and DLT Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, a contract for a text analytics and natural language processing (NLP) solution.

"USA.gov plays a significant role in federal emergency communications, such as hurricanes and wildfires, and for the past 12 months, COVID-19," said Nick Thomas, executive vice president, global public sector, Medallia. “Deploying Medallia’s text analytics and natural language processing technology will allow USA.gov to respond to the public's most pressing needs, both in times of crisis and otherwise.”

Medallia technologies will enable USA.gov to gather, organize, analyze and act upon critical unstructured data sources, including social media comments and website search queries to put timely and relevant federal communications front and center daily and during emergencies.

"Unstructured human and machine-generated data are growing at exponential rates which is making it tough for public sector organizations to make sense of data that is difficult to analyze and not easily searchable," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. “Medallia’s text analytics and NLP solution allows public sector organizations to collect and analyze social media, mobile, text files, chat transcripts and other forms of unstructured data to provide actionable insights to drive better decision-making.”

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, the world’s leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging Tech Data’s end-to-end portfolio, an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to rapidly and cost effectively transform technology to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



