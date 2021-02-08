Juggernaut Announces Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for 9.89% Ownership

Dr. Quinton Hennigh as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing of up to $1.5 million dollars. Crescat Capital LLC (“Crescat”) has agreed to make a strategic investment representing a 9.89% ownership of the Company post funding. As part of the terms, they will also have an option to participate in future financings to maintain their 9.89% interest for a three-year period from the date of closing scheduled for March 5 2021.



“Crescat is taking an activist approach to investing in the precious metals mining industry today. Our goal at this stage of the cycle is to identify and invest in a portfolio of potentially big, high-grade discoveries in the hands of undervalued juniors where we can help unlock value. We are excited about Juggernaut and the discovery potential of its assets,” remarked Kevin Smith, Crescat’s founder and Chief Investment Officer.