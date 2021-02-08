 

Government consent for Barryroe site survey

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Government consent for Barryroe site survey

Dublin and London – 8 February - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce Government approval to undertake a seabed and shallow geophysical survey and an environmental baseline and habitat assessment survey, at the K-Site location,  Barryroe, North Celtic Sea, South West Coast within Standard Exploration Licence 1/11 (“SEL 1/11”)  The offshore survey, when completed later this year, will be the third in a series of surveys. The survey must be completed to enable Providence Resources apply for any potential further works on the K site location of the Barryroe field. Further regulatory approvals are required before any commencement of drilling could take place on the Barryroe Field. “

Comment from Alan Linn CEO Providence Resources. “With this approval now in place we can begin the detailed work required to complete the environmental and regulatory approvals for the appraisal and development of the Barryroe oil and gas field, working closely with Irish companies to progress the project. We will also be engaging regularly with the coastal communities on the South coast, keeping them fully involved with project progress.”

ENDS

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Providence Resources P.l.c.                                                                      Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan S Linn,
Chief Executive Officer

J&E Davy                                                                                                          Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell

Murray Consultants                                                                                      Tel: +353 87 6909735

Joe Heron

 




