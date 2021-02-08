Providence Resources P.l.c.

Government consent for Barryroe site survey

Dublin and London – 8 February - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce Government approval to undertake a seabed and shallow geophysical survey and an environmental baseline and habitat assessment survey, at the K-Site location, Barryroe, North Celtic Sea, South West Coast within Standard Exploration Licence 1/11 (“SEL 1/11”) The offshore survey, when completed later this year, will be the third in a series of surveys. The survey must be completed to enable Providence Resources apply for any potential further works on the K site location of the Barryroe field. Further regulatory approvals are required before any commencement of drilling could take place on the Barryroe Field. “