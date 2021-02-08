AIDS Healthcare Foundation Selects the Inovalon ONE Platform
World’s Largest Provider of HIV/AIDS Medical Care Will Implement ScriptMed Cloud to Improve Clinical Outcomes for Patients
BOWIE, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced an 8-year engagement with the AIDS Healthcare
Foundation (AHF),
the world’s largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care. The engagement will provide cloud-based capabilities delivered through the Inovalon ONE Platform and will support AHF’s data-driven strategy
to improve clinical and quality outcomes and economics for its more than 1.5 million patients in 45 countries.
The HIV epidemic is one of the major focuses in pharmacy today, with 1.1 million people in the U.S. living with the disease and an estimated $15 billion spent annually on associated medication. Nearly 40,000 new HIV/AIDS cases are identified each year requiring support in navigating the access, cost, and clinical challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. These complexities and challenges, coupled with payer and pharmaceutical manufacturer requirements, demand robust patient management, system-documented data collections, and clinical quality programs aligned to various patient types and socioeconomic factors.
As the number of people living with HIV grows, pharmacies are being compelled to implement increasingly sophisticated programs that support patients with the comprehensive healthcare programs needed for such a complex chronic disease. Through the implementation of ScriptMed Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) configuration of the cloud-based Inovalon ONE Platform designed to address the unique needs of high cost and high complexity specialty pharmacy demands, the Inovalon ONE Platform’s broad connectivity, supplemental clinical data, analytics, and clinical intervention toolsets help to automate otherwise labor-intensive processes, pre-populate relevant clinical data, seamlessly apply appropriate care protocol analytics, and streamline operational process flows empowering improvements in care quality and operating economic efficiency at scale.
In addition to empowering superior delivery of care, the Platform will enable highly efficient interoperability across AHF’s clinic network spanning 16 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in support of AHF’s more than 1.5 million patients in 45 countries. With AHF’s multi-channel pharmacy model, including its chain of 60 “AHF Pharmacy” retail “walk-in” pharmacies and clinics, the engagement will implement a broad set of Modules within the Inovalon ONE Platform ranging from capabilities for data integration, connectivity, analytics, and visualization, to advanced patient care, clinical decision support, pharmacy practice management, billing and reimbursement services, and distribution. The Inovalon ONE Platform will support AHF in providing informed, holistic care and prevention programs to their patients and partners for improved quality of life.
