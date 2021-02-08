 

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Selects the Inovalon ONE Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 13:55  |  34   |   |   

World’s Largest Provider of HIV/AIDS Medical Care Will Implement ScriptMed Cloud to Improve Clinical Outcomes for Patients

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced an 8-year engagement with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care. The engagement will provide cloud-based capabilities delivered through the Inovalon ONE Platform and will support AHF’s data-driven strategy to improve clinical and quality outcomes and economics for its more than 1.5 million patients in 45 countries.

The HIV epidemic is one of the major focuses in pharmacy today, with 1.1 million people in the U.S. living with the disease and an estimated $15 billion spent annually on associated medication. Nearly 40,000 new HIV/AIDS cases are identified each year requiring support in navigating the access, cost, and clinical challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. These complexities and challenges, coupled with payer and pharmaceutical manufacturer requirements, demand robust patient management, system-documented data collections, and clinical quality programs aligned to various patient types and socioeconomic factors.

As the number of people living with HIV grows, pharmacies are being compelled to implement increasingly sophisticated programs that support patients with the comprehensive healthcare programs needed for such a complex chronic disease. Through the implementation of ScriptMed Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) configuration of the cloud-based Inovalon ONE Platform designed to address the unique needs of high cost and high complexity specialty pharmacy demands, the Inovalon ONE Platform’s broad connectivity, supplemental clinical data, analytics, and clinical intervention toolsets help to automate otherwise labor-intensive processes, pre-populate relevant clinical data, seamlessly apply appropriate care protocol analytics, and streamline operational process flows empowering improvements in care quality and operating economic efficiency at scale.

In addition to empowering superior delivery of care, the Platform will enable highly efficient interoperability across AHF’s clinic network spanning 16 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in support of AHF’s more than 1.5 million patients in 45 countries. With AHF’s multi-channel pharmacy model, including its chain of 60 “AHF Pharmacy” retail “walk-in” pharmacies and clinics, the engagement will implement a broad set of Modules within the Inovalon ONE Platform ranging from capabilities for data integration, connectivity, analytics, and visualization, to advanced patient care, clinical decision support, pharmacy practice management, billing and reimbursement services, and distribution. The Inovalon ONE Platform will support AHF in providing informed, holistic care and prevention programs to their patients and partners for improved quality of life.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Selects the Inovalon ONE Platform World’s Largest Provider of HIV/AIDS Medical Care Will Implement ScriptMed Cloud to Improve Clinical Outcomes for PatientsBOWIE, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Inovalon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
26.01.21
Inovalon Supports Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services with Software Application for COVID-19 Vaccine Administration
20.01.21
Inovalon Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
11.01.21
Inovalon Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.11.20
2
Inovalon Holdings Inc - Plattform für datengesteuerte Gesundheitsbranche