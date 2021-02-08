AIDS Healthcare Foundation Selects the Inovalon ONE Platform

World’s Largest Provider of HIV/AIDS Medical Care Will Implement ScriptMed Cloud to Improve Clinical Outcomes for Patients

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced an 8-year engagement with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care. The engagement will provide cloud-based capabilities delivered through the Inovalon ONE Platform and will support AHF’s data-driven strategy to improve clinical and quality outcomes and economics for its more than 1.5 million patients in 45 countries.



The HIV epidemic is one of the major focuses in pharmacy today, with 1.1 million people in the U.S. living with the disease and an estimated $15 billion spent annually on associated medication. Nearly 40,000 new HIV/AIDS cases are identified each year requiring support in navigating the access, cost, and clinical challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. These complexities and challenges, coupled with payer and pharmaceutical manufacturer requirements, demand robust patient management, system-documented data collections, and clinical quality programs aligned to various patient types and socioeconomic factors.