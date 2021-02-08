An Open Letter to Customers from Brian Krzanich, CDK Global
The following is an open letter to customers from Brian Krzanich, CDK Global:
February 8, 2021
To Our Customers:
Just over a month ago, the world breathed a collective sigh of relief as we turned the corner into a brand-new year. A fresh start brings a great deal of optimism, yet there are still lingering challenges and new ones that will emerge in 2021. While there is much we wish to forget about 2020, we also learned a great deal about ourselves and how we do business that was incredibly valuable and will forever change us. Yes, we faced unprecedented challenges, and I’m inspired by how we persevered together. At CDK, we pushed ourselves to think differently, respond, adapt quickly, and innovate to create new possibilities for you, our customers, and our industry. We couldn’t have done it without your partnership.
Built to be here no matter the challenge
I recently celebrated my second anniversary as president and CEO, but CDK Global has powered automotive operations and profitability with unmatched scale for decades. With nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America leveraging our DMS solutions, we have a strong foundation on which to build and innovate for the future.
Our knowledge of your business helped us pivot with you and offer solutions that enabled your business to adapt and thrive in this ever-changing environment.
- We offered our award-winning online retailing solution, Connected Store, for free through 2021.
- We reduced pricing on Document Management and Digital Contracting to help you manage the digital retail environment.
- We launched Sign Anywhere for remote signing capabilities that helped the industry complete more than 53,000 deals even when dealership showrooms were closed.
- We provided support with Elead BDC to help engage those of you who have had to reduce staff following the impact of COVID-19.
We also strengthened our customer-facing teams and built support processes that are better than ever.
- We launched new install processes to ensure customers are ready for Day One and have fewer escalations.
- We realigned our customer success team to reduce points of contact.
- We increased phone support to improve one-to-one connection and get information to the right places quickly.
Many of you have shared with us that the changes we have made have positively impacted the way we work with you. Your personal stories of how CDK helps you run your businesses more efficiently, drive profitability, and create differentiated experiences that keep customers for life genuinely motivate us.
