The following is an open letter to customers from Brian Krzanich, CDK Global:

February 8, 2021

To Our Customers:

Just over a month ago, the world breathed a collective sigh of relief as we turned the corner into a brand-new year. A fresh start brings a great deal of optimism, yet there are still lingering challenges and new ones that will emerge in 2021. While there is much we wish to forget about 2020, we also learned a great deal about ourselves and how we do business that was incredibly valuable and will forever change us. Yes, we faced unprecedented challenges, and I’m inspired by how we persevered together. At CDK, we pushed ourselves to think differently, respond, adapt quickly, and innovate to create new possibilities for you, our customers, and our industry. We couldn’t have done it without your partnership.

Built to be here no matter the challenge