 

Ooredoo Oman Launches Safe & Sound Mobile App Powered by Smith Micro’s SafePath Connected Life Platform

08.02.2021   

Smith Micro Software announced today that Ooredoo Oman has launched its SafePath Family solution to mobile subscribers in the Sultanate of Oman (Oman). White-labeled as Safe & Sound, the mobile app will provide real-time location services and parental controls for Android smartphones and tablets.

“Ensuring the safety of loved ones – both online and in real life – is a top-of-mind priority for families everywhere,” said William W. Smith, Jr., president and CEO of Smith Micro. “We are excited to support Ooredoo Oman as they deliver our market-leading family safety technology to mobile subscribers in the Middle East for the first time.”

“With Safe & Sound, we are bringing to market a mobile app built on a proven family safety platform that provides our subscribers with real-time location services and parental controls for Android smartphones and tablets,” said Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo Oman. “Now our customers can enjoy peace of mind when it comes to family safety.”

Safe & Sound features include:

  • Family hub
  • Family location
  • Detailed location history with real time tracking and breadcrumbs
  • SOS family alert
  • Geo-fencing and safety areas
  • Immediate notifications for smartphones and smartwatches
  • Screen time limits and blocking installation of new apps
  • Web filtering

About Ooredoo Oman

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (“Ooredoo”) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. Services were launched in March 2005, originally operating under the name Nawras. As Oman’s data experience leaders, Ooredoo provides individuals and businesses with cutting-edge digital products and services, so that customers can enjoy the internet. Ooredoo generated revenues of OMR 285.5 million as of 31 December 2019 and is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the “ORDS” ticker. To learn more, visit www.ooredoo.om.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

SafePath, Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to the benefits that we believe our products will offer to our customers, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are changes resulting from or relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including changes in consumer behavior, changes in our customers’ retail store operations and/or changes in health and safety recommendations and requirements, changes in customer or platform requirements and limitations on our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.



