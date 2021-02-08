 

nVent Introduces High Power Retention Technology With New nVent RAYCHEM HTV Heating Cable

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today unveiled its newest self-regulating heating cable, the nVent RAYCHEM HTV. The new heating cable will be used in critical industrial applications with high exposure or maintain temperatures. With superior levels of high power retention during a design life of more than three decades, the brand new self-regulating heating cable, nVent RAYCHEM HTV meets stringent demands for maximum process integrity while protecting people, processes and infrastructure.

“Growth in specialty polymers, new lightweight materials, biofuels, recycled goods, and innovative chemical processes demand heating cables that can operate at increased temperatures for prolonged periods,” said Brad Faulconer, President of nVent’s Thermal Management business. “The HTV cable brings together the most efficient materials and the latest research and development to deliver a heating cable that can meet these requirements.”

Increased performance, extended design life

nVent RAYCHEM HTV surpasses previous heating cables in performance and design life. The heating cable is specifically designed for high temperature environments and retains unparalleled levels of power output. This not only reduces downtime risk and maintenance costs for decades, it also increases plant safety and productivity. Moreover, thanks to HTV’s longer design life, its environmental impact is reduced.

New materials and ground-breaking research and development

To create such a high-performance heating cable, nVent turned to new materials, as well as research and development. With 50 years of expertise in material science and recent innovations in nanotechnology, nVent has developed a brand new semi-conductive polymer nanocomposite material that sets a new standard in power output retention and longevity.

nVent RAYCHEM heat tracing cables are already well-known for their superior protection against freezing, and maintaining critical process temperatures in many industrial facilities around the world. Its name is associated with reliability, superior performance and long operational life.

The new nVent RAYCHEM HTV self-regulating heating cable will add a whole new dimension to this reputation. nVent offers industrial plant owners the chance today to lift their process integrity and operational efficiency for decades to come.

The nVent RAYCHEM HTV heating cable will be available in Spring 2021.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, TRACER and NUHEAT are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

www.nvent.com



